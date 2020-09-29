Pastora cristiana dejó su vida religiosa para ser "stripper"

También ofrece cursos sobre sexualidad y autoestima en su página web.
Nikole Mitchell se convirtió en pastora de una iglesia cristiana en Minnesota, Estados Unidos, en el 2016. Pero ese mismo año su vida dio un giro repentino cuando asistió a un evento Lgtbiq+, pues se dio cuenta de que era bisexual.
Decidió dejar de dar sermones para convertirse en ‘stripper’ en la plataforma OnlyFans, en la cual publica fotografías y videos eróticos para sus suscriptores, quienes pagan 25 dólares al mes (96.000 pesos) para ver su contenido.
Mitchell, de 36 años, creció en una familia conservadora de cristianos bautistas, pero desde muy temprana edad tenía claro que quería ser ‘stripper’.
“Siempre quise ser ‘stripper’, pero, desde joven, me hicieron creer que mis deseos y cuerpo eran pecaminosos y malos”, dijo la estadounidense al ‘New York Post’.
En el 2011, ella y su ex esposo asistieron a una iglesia que aceptaba la igualdad de género y la promovía en sus discursos. La mujer comenzó a charlar con los líderes sobre el tema y, en el 2016, ya se había convertido en pastora.
Okay people! Moving to California is the next step for our family and our goal is to move there this summer (yesss!!!!), and we are in need of 2 things: 1. A kickass job for the one-and-only John 2. A house Fulfilling #1 will make #2 a lot easier. So do you have any connections in SoCal? We are wanting to live in Dana Point, so a job in or near Dana Point would be ideal. The job for John can be local or remote. Some things about John: He is a natural leader. He has promoted easily and quickly wherever he has worked. He is SO good with humans. He's funny. He's brilliant as hell. He has a background in education and finance. And he's good at so many things! He loves coaching people, all things health and fitness, has co-founded his own business, and genuinely cares for the well-being of humans and businesses. He is the best thing that can happen to a business / team / organization / human. Let me know if you know of any job openings in SoCal or that are remote! As for housing, we've been looking at Zillow but are also open to any personal connections. We are looking to rent a house (not an apartment/townhome) and would love to live in a home that's filled with love and good energy. If you have a house in or near Dana Point or know someone who does, let me know! We don't know how all this is going to happen or all the details yet, but we trust this calling on our lives and know that all things will fall into place beautifully. And if you could help make that happen, we would be forever grateful! Here's to going after our dreams and maxing out the joy, possibilities, and abundance that's available to us all!!
“Uno de los líderes me ofreció ser pastora y acepté. Era lo que había soñado durante años: estar en un escenario frente a miles de personas”, le dijo al mismo medio.
Sus padres no estaban de acuerdo con esta decisión, ya que, según ellos, las mujeres deben realizar las tareas del hogar y estar pendientes de la familia. No obstante, su ex esposo y sus tres hijos la apoyaron.
Había sido un año bueno para ella y había logrado un posicionamiento importante dentro de su comunidad, pero el 2016 todavía la iba a sorprender más: una obra de teatro a la que asistió le ayudó a darse cuenta de que se identificaba como bisexual.
"Sabía que si revelaba mi naturaleza lo perdería todo, ya que la iglesia no da la bienvenida a las personas Lgtbiq+".
En consecuencia, renunció a su rol de líder religiosa en el 2017 y publicó un video en YouTube hablando sobre su sexualidad.
En busca de un nuevo oficio
Mitchell comenzó a sentirse atraída por el modelaje de lencería en Instagram, así que se inscribió en una clase en la que tuvo la oportunidad de hacer una sesión de fotos desnuda.
I got some sizzling news for you. All month long I've been praying about what to offer you & what would best serve and support you. I could tell God was up to something, & I was trying to tune in & figure out what that was (not that God was being mysterious; it was just me getting up all in my head about it) & then on a call with my coach last week, the perfect offer came together! AND I AM SO FREAKING STOKED!!!! (Like, God is a genius; I love co-creating with him/her/them). We are coming up on the final 3 months of 2020. And we all know this year has been one for the books! With a global pandemic, anxiety and depression stats through the roof, mass layoffs, systemic racism & oppression rampant as ever, there has been A LOT of shifting & changing & rearranging. And it's understandable to want to throw your hat in and call it quits. But I don't want that to be you. I don't want this to be the end of your story. --> I want you to still have the most magical year yet (this year ain't even close to being over). --> I want you to experience the most love, happiness, success, & abundance to date. --> I want you to step powerfully into your identity as co-creator of your life & DECIDE how this year will end for you. I want you to have it all - precisely because it's 2020! This is why I am so stoked to introduce to you: Unfuckwithable - a 14 week journey to taking your power back and turning 2020 into the year of your dreams! I am so excited!!!! I want to give you the tools and support that will help you unlock new levels of success, happiness, & abundance NOW and that's exactly what Unfuckwithable is all about!!! - You get WEEKLY modules (wha??). - You get WEEKLY live calls (amazing!). - You get UNLIMITED access to and support from me (freakin priceless). All the way through to the end of 2020! In order to turn 2020 into the year of your dreams. I am so, so stoked to offer you this!!!! And as if that wasn't enough, when you pay in full, you get one of my absolute favorite courses for FREE!! This is THE MOST PACKED OFFER I have ever created and it's 75% off!!!! Go check it out now!!! Link is in my bio!!!! ��: @tapemywildsideofficial
"Sabía que si revelaba mi naturaleza lo perdería todo, ya que la iglesia no da la bienvenida a las personas Lgtbiq+".
En consecuencia, renunció a su rol de líder religiosa en el 2017 y publicó un video en YouTube hablando sobre su sexualidad.
Luego de esa experiencia, creó una cuenta en la plataforma OnlyFans, en el 2019, y en junio de ese mismo año se separó de su esposo y se fue a vivir con sus tres hijos a Los Ángeles, EE. UU.
“Empecé muy tímida. Solo subía fotos sin brasier, pero ahora estoy en un punto en el que hago fotografías y videos personalizados”, comentó . “En marzo del 2020, me iban a pagar varios miles de dólares por tener sexo con alguien, pero luego llegó el coronavirus y eso se canceló”, agregó en su charla con el ‘New York Post’.
You can say no. An old friend reached out to me asking if I wanted to join her business. This friend has a beautiful soul, so I know whatever business she has, it must be equally beautiful. Even still, I knew my answer right away: “No.” I thanked her for thinking of me, & that I am grateful to be fully living out my purpose & don’t have interest in joining her business. I wished her the best, told her she deserved it, & meant every word. /// The old Nikole would have freaked out at (a) saying no & (b) for being so direct about it. But this Nikole? This Nikole felt good about it. I know who I am. I know what I am here to do. And there’s no need to feel guilty about that. /// She messaged me back, & you know what she said? “Thank you.” In fact, she said: “Thank you for actually giving me an answer. You have no idea how much I love that. So many people say, “I’ll look at it and see” but I know they really mean no but they can’t come out & say it. So thank you. And thank you so much for your verbal support. It means a lot.” /// Me saying no didn’t make me a bad person or ruin her day. In fact, it blessed her day! And it blessed mine that she would think I’d be a good fit for her business (that’s a compliment!) & take the time out of her busy life to message me. The moral of the story? You can say no. You’re allowed to say no. People are blessed by your no. And you both can move on with your day with clean energy, zero guilt & without an empty promise hanging over your head. And you’ll feel much, much better for it. ❤️❤️❤️ P.S. Did you know I’m hosting a LIVE training this coming Monday to spill the beans (wow, haven’t said that in ages) on how I grew my IG following from 900 to 10,000 in just a matter of months? It’s true! No ads. No boosting. No paid followers. I grew my following organically, authentically, & consistently - with 1,000+ new followers every month! And I want the same thing for you! Bigger platform = bigger reach, more opportunities, & a whole lotta open doors! Join me Monday to learn all about it! Link in bio! ��: @archlenzphotography
Ahora, además de ser ‘stripper’, se convirtió en ‘coach’ de vida y ofrece diferentes cursos sobre sexualidad, éxito económico y autoestima en su página web.
“Cada persona tiene derecho a expresarse de la manera que le parezca bien, mi sexualidad es increíblemente sanadora y sagrada. Y cuando le doy este regalo a la gente, se bendicen", concluyó al medio estadounidense.
Mensaje de response para boletines
Comentarios