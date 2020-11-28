"Recorrí más de 120,000 km de EE.UU. en busca del sueño americano"

El fotógrafo Ian Brown recorrió más de 120.000 kilómetros por todo Estados Unidos tratando de descubrir el significado del llamado "Sueño americano".

"La idea del sueño americano siempre ha estado arraigada en la mitología de la cultura estadounidense", dice.

"Realmente sólo es un concepto vago que la mayoría de la gente supondría que significa que si uno trabaja duro, existe la oportunidad de mejorar nuestra vida".

El ciudadano canadiense emprendió camino en 2006, visitando cado uno de los 50 estados de la Unión, pidiendo a las personas que encontraba que escribieran sus sueños y aspiraciones.

"Algunos contaron historias de sus luchas", dice.

"Algunos escribieron sobre sus esperanzas y sueños".

"Y otros escribieron sobre sus propios fracasos y dudas", comenta.

"Los resultados fueron desgarradores, provocadores, inspiradores, hermosos y frecuentemente cautivadores y muy crudos -muy parecido a como es el propio Estados Unidos".

Aunque las políticas e ideologías cambiaron a lo largo del proyecto de 12 años, el fotógrafo encontró que la noción del sueño americano permaneció constante.

"Lo que es evidente es que la idea del sueño americano ofrece un lazo único al cual cada una y toda persona en el país se puede asir", explica.

"Transciende las divisiones políticas y culturales".

"Puede que se les haga más difícil", señala, "pero nunca se les puede quitar o negar".

Aquí hay una selección de las fotos que Brown tomó de las personas que encontró y apartes de lo que dijeron de sus propios sueños americanos.

Punhele DeCosta - Maui, Hawái

"Como una mujer indígena, es difícil para mí ver que la tierra sea tan irrespetada.

El pueblo indígena es el que mejor conoce la tierra.

Siempre la hemos cuidado y, a su vez, ella nos ha cuidado a nosotros.

Ahora que hemos sido colonizados, enfrentamos una inminente crisis climática.

Lo que era visto como progreso en realidad era sólo una progresión hacia nuestra ruina.

Las voces indígenas siempre se han manifestado y es hora de que los que están en el poder escuchen".

Antoinette Harrell - Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana

"Soy una persona de ascendencia africana en Estados Unidos.

Y he visto las muchas fases de injusticia contra las personas de color.

Mi sueño americano es ponerle fin a la pobreza.

Mi sueño americano es terminar con todas las formas de esclavitud.

Mi sueño americano es terminar con la brutalidad policial.

And I've seen the many faces of injustice for people of colour.

Mi sueño americano es regresar al hogar a todos los niños desaparecidos.

Mi sueño americano es acabar con la indigencia.

Mi sueño americano es cerrar el conducto que lleva a la cárcel".

Greg y Ellen - East Liverpool, Ohio

"El sueño americano para mí es poder crecer sin preocuparme de dónde va a venir la próxima pizca de dinero The American dream to me is growing up not worrying about where the next bit of money is coming from - having the ability to find a job that takes care of everything you need, so your spouse doesn't have to work."

Sura - Salt Lake City

"I am from Iraq.

"Before I came to America, I thought that I could save money, that I could have money to change my family's life.

"I thought I would be working and earning enough money to save.

"But after I came here, I realised that it's hard.

"We don't know how to start.

"I have a dream I hope to achieve in America.

"I hope to take a certificate of... skin health and... have my own work.

"I believe I will have a successful business.

"And it will be big and have a multiple branches everywhere in the world.

"Then, I can help my family and everybody [who] needs help."

Gary Green - McCarthy, Alaska

"I would have been good being born in 1850 and being part of the westward expansion, exploring new and unsettled land as a hunter, trapper and prospector.

"I discovered the Wrangell Mountains of Alaska as a young man and pursued that dream looking for and finding gold, guiding hunters, and trapping in the winter.

"Building a home and living in wilderness areas has been my dream as long as I can remember.

"Now as these mountains become more settled, I use my bush plane to visit the more lonely lands."

Maria Castro - Immokalee, Florida

"My American dream is built on the backs of my immigrant parents.

"Growing up we didn't have much.

"What I knew of the American dream was on the TV - the white faces with the white fences.

"It was so alien to me.

"But looking back, my American dream is filled with the smells of chemicals - you know, the chemicals they put on tomatoes to make them look nice.

"While my parents were just simple farmworkers that worked below minimum wage and were looked at with disdain because of their tomato-stained clothes, they showed me what the American dream is.

"It's sacrificing everything for a 'better life'.

"My American dream isn't monetary.

"It isn't materialistic.

"My American dream is a feeling.

"I want to feel true happiness.

"I want to look around one day and say, 'Yes, this is why my mom, my dad, and my grandparents crossed the Rio Grande.'"

Art Tanderup - Neiligh, Nebraska

"Growing up, the American dream seemed quite simple - get a great education, work hard, raise a wonderful family, be productive, and make this country and Earth a better place - seems more like a fairy tale now.

"In the time that I have left, my American dream is to stand up to the forces that divide us, to empower the people, to save our clean water, and to protect the Earth."

Justin Lansford - Tampa, Florida

"I served two tours overseas with the US Army's 82nd Airborne Division.

"On my second deployment, I was severely injured in combat.

"I proudly served our country and willingly poured sweat and blood while defending and protecting a single idea - the American dream.

"It's funny, because until now, I've never actually thought about what exactly that dream means to me.

"I've seen places in this world where people don't have the luxury of dreams.

"Places where an individual's sole purpose is to stay alive and where even that is done in constant fear of those around them.

"In the United States, we truly are free - free to set our own goals, free to succeed, free to fail.

"The opportunity in this country is such that the only obstacle between us and our goals is ourselves."

Johnson family - Centuria, Wisconsin

"Our American dream is simple.

"The rewards are not things.

"They are experiences - a meal, a conversation, a walk, a hug.

"Our American dream is not easy.

"It requires grit, persistence and drive.

"Our American dream is not exclusive.

"It gives.

"In our American dream, no-one is left behind."

American Dreams: Portraits and Stories of a Country is published by Ten Speed Press.