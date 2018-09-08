Kiosko LPG

Video muestra a mujer que dio a luz en auto en marcha, sin asistencia y frente a hijos

"Fue loco, pero fue increíble", dice la madre sobre lo que pasó. El impresionante video ha causa todo tipo de reacciones en redes sociales.
 

"Así que ayer mi esposa trajo a nuestro quinto hijo en el asiento del pasajero de nuestro automóvil. Todavía tiemblo!".

Ese fue el tuit con el que un hombre de Estados Unidos compartió el impresionante video en el que su esposa, en el asiento de copiloto con el auto en marcha, dio a luz a su quinto hijo de la familia.

¡Y el nacimiento de la bebé fue presenciado por los hermanos mayores, quienes estaban en el asiento trasero!

La madre pudo extenderse más al compartir la hazaña en Instagram, en el cual también compartió el video: "El dolor estaba allí, pero la alegría y la paz que siguieron en esos minutos que pasamos a solas con nuestra dulce niña fue más gratificante que cualquier cosa que podría haber pedido".

Tanto en Twitter como en Instagram el público ha reaccionado miles de veces, incluso haciendo bromas y GIF de todo lo que pasó.

"La gente se sorprende y a menudo se disculpa por no haber nosotros llegado al hospital. No entienden que acabo de experimentar algo inigualable a algo que podría haber imaginado. Fui testigo de cómo mi cuerpo toma el control y nace un bebé en mis manos. Mi cuerpo no está hinchado y no tengo lágrimas. Tenía a mi esposo e hijos a mi alrededor y, durante cinco minutos, aceptamos todo lo que sucedió sin interrupción. Nuestra familia ha preferido un caos único. Fue loco. Pero fue increíble", contó también la madre.

